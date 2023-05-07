Berkshire Hathaway shareholders attend Annual Shareholders Festival

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The investors behind Berkshire Hathaway have come to the home of the Oracle of Omaha for their annual shareholder meeting.

Taking in the town, hearing more about their performance reports, as well as enjoying some high-end shopping it was a day full of activities for the followers of Warren Buffett.

Shareholders started their day off with a movie followed by a Q&A session where Buffett, along with Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, answered questions on the business's performance, macro-economic issues as well as the recent banking crisis.

The weekend of activities culminated with their annual shareholder's meeting. Berkshire's 1st quarter results were released early Saturday morning, showing a 12.6% rise in operating profit up to $8.1 billion.

"I think some investment advice from Warren and Charlie is really interesting,” said Ames Evans, who traveled from Maryland. “I enjoy meeting people here and sharing diverse perspectives is also really interesting. Also, seeing how great it is to be in Omaha, Nebraska.”

After the shareholders meeting, shareholders enjoyed a picnic hosted at Nebraska Furniture Mart with BBQ, live entertainment, and a special, social shopping experience for folks looking to take advantage of their shareholder's discount.

