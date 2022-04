OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For the first time since 2019, the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting is back in person and the opening day event is kicking off at Borsheims.

Anchor Mary Nelson was live at the popular jewelry store event to see what unique items are on display including an Omega James Bond watch and a million-dollar pearl.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.