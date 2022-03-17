Berkshire Hathaway stock surpasses $500K, and keeps going

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Berkshire Hathaway's steady-as-she-goes investing has put the vast conglomerate in high places, or at least put the company's shares up there. Buying a single share of Berkshire's class A stock will now set you back more than $500,000.

The shares surpassed the half-million dollar mark this month and they continue to climb, up another 1%, or $6,180.28, on Thursday.

Buffet recently told shareholders in his annual letter that it was difficult to find stock to buy as Wall Street races higher. But Berkshire has snapped up more than 90 million shares of Occidental Petroleum, according to a recent filing. Occidental's shares have more than doubled in the past three months as oil prices surge.

