Better Business Bureau shares tips to help student loan borrowers avoid scams

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With rising interest in student loan debt forgiveness, scammers will likely attempt to trick borrowers into giving out their private information online.

Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau said he’s already seen an uptick in scams targeting student loan borrowers this year. He said a couple of red flags are sites that ask for payment or upload any documentation. Planos also urges borrowers to check and make sure the URL for the website to access the application is correct.

“All it takes is a one character difference for you to be in a completely different corner of the internet with completely different rules and regulations," Planos said.

To access the application website, click here. Qualified borrowers will be asked to enter their name, social security number, phone number, email and date of birth. The application takes just minutes to fill out.

If you’ve been the victim of a scam, you can contact the BBB and remain anonymous.

