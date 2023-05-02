Better pay and recruitment efforts prove successful in Omaha Parks Department's search for lifeguards

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Summer is right around the corner and now is the time for Omaha’s Parks and Recreation Department is getting its 15 city pools ready.

The parks department is on the search for lifeguards and staff said that for the most part, its efforts to recruit more lifeguards have proven successful at most parks.

Recreation Manager Chris Haberling said the department is closing in on its goal of hiring about 250-300 lifeguards.

Haberling said the department has created more opportunities to connect with potential applicants at area schools and career fairs and that most of the city’s 15 pools at this point are fully staffed.

“This time last year we were pretty much struggling everywhere,” Haberling said. “I feel like the rest of our pools are still doing good.”

The department has raised pay for new lifeguards to $13 an hour. The pool at Miller Park is the exception and is still in need of lifeguards and other pool staff.

The department is offering positions at $18 an hour to try and increase applications there.

Applicants must be 15 years old to become a lifeguard at most pools, for Miller and Zorinsky pools applicants must be 16 years old.

More information and lifeguard applications can be found at the parks department’s website.

