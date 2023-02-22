'Better Together Blue Out' held at Creighton Men's Basketball game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Creighton men played their second-to-last home game of the season against Marquette on Tuesday.

It was also their annual Blue-Out for Abide Omaha's Better Together.

The goal is to raise money to put towards safety, family and neighborhood-strengthening projects in North Omaha. Abide's CEO Josh Dotzler is also a former Creighton basketball player.

"We get to talk about our mission to revitalize the inner city and then we invite people to get in the game. They can give, they can find out more information. They can sign up to serve with us. So we just believe that we can all play a role in making a difference right here in our city," said Dotzler.

This is their seventh year holding the "Better Together Blue Out" and they've handed out more than 50,000 t-shirts in years past. On Tuesday, they handed out towels.

