Beveridge Middle School student displays knife, sprays WD-40 while transitioning between classes

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from Beveridge Magnet Middle School, “one student displayed a knife and sprayed WD-40” during an altercation with another student while transitioning between classes on Tuesday.

Principal Tiffany Molina said staff immediately intervened and emergency services were contacted.

The school is working with the families of students involved along with the Omaha Police Department while the incident is being investigated.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.