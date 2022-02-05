Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska event back for it's 40th year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska (BRAN) is making come back in 2022. This is the 40th year the event has taken place.

This bike tour offers the opportunity to take part in the week-long bike ride and see the state's scenic beauty.

The theme is "Nebraska, Best by Bicycle."

The ride will start in Alliance on June 5th and continue overnight in Hyannis, Thedford, Callaway, Ord, St. Edward, Shelby and ends in Wahoo on Saturday, June 11th.

BRAN will again have 3 and 4-day options to ride as well as the traditional 7-day tour.

The cost of the tour is $350 for the week or $200 for the 4 days and $150 for the 3-day tour. Registration increases after April 15, 2022.

Included in the fee are transportation of all gear, stationary and mobile support on the road, water, refreshments, hot showers, a commemorative t-shirt, and a water bottle.

Bus rides to the beginning town of Alliance are an additional charge.

Registration can be done online on their website.

