Bicyclist dies after crash near 252nd Street and Rainwood Road

VALLEY, Neb. (KMTV) — A bicyclist died Sunday morning after a car crash near 242nd Street and Rainwood Road.

Here's what we know from DCSO:

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday at 10:15 a.m. members of the DCSO Uniform Services Bureau responded to a 911 call of a personal injury accident that occurred near 252nd Street and Rainwood Road, just north of Valley, Neb.

Upon arrival, deputies and members of the Valley Fire Department found a bicyclist had been struck by a vehicle, said DCSO. Lifesaving efforts were attempted on the cyclist however the bicyclist ultimately died on scene from the injuries sustained.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation of the accident revealed that the bicyclist was southbound on 252nd St., just north of Rainwood Road. The involved vehicle was also southbound on 252nd St., traveling behind the bicyclist. The vehicle struck the bicyclist and then entered the ditch on the west side of the roadway. The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

