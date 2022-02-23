Biden approves disaster declarations for Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved requests for a federal disaster declaration for Nebraska and Iowa after a line of destructive thunderstorms and tornadoes swept across the states in mid-December.

The designation allows segments of the two states to access federal funding for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities.

The declaration covers 25 counties from south-central to east-central Nebraska and 25 counties across Iowa.

At least 45 tornadoes were confirmed in the Dec. 15 storms that crossed the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures, with Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota taking the brunt of the damage.

