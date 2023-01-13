Big Brothers Big Sisters hopes to fill dire need for mentors, especially male role models

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Mentorship has had a deep impact on Adrian Fuentes’ life. He said his mentor helped him adjust to life in America when he came to this country as an immigrant.

Now he’s paying it back, Fuentes is a mentor to 14-year-old Jonas, they’ve been a match in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program for about seven years.

“My main reason to join was to be there for someone, however, I ended up getting so much more out of the relationship, the match," Fuentes said.

Fuentes said he highly recommends people consider being a mentor, especially men because there are many young boys struggling to find a positive male role model.

The story of Adrian and Jonas is common in Omaha, there are plenty of kids here in the metro looking for a mentor.

BBBS of the Midlands CEO Nichole Turgeon said many kids have struggled in recent years due to challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“Definitely kids have had some academic setbacks and then just the social setbacks of not being in the normal school environment," she said. "Kids need some time getting out and socializing and doing things with their peers, and with adult mentors and their families.”

Those looking to get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands can go to their website, find information and fill out the application.

