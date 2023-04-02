Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts basketball bash

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Bigs and littles hit the courts Saturday for a big basketball bash as Big Brothers Big Sisters took to the court for a day of fun, healthy fun.

At the basketball bash, the bigs and littles had a chance to watch some of Saturday's NCAA tournament games as well as hone their skills in one-on-one games and special activities against a number of University of Nebraska-Omaha athletes.

"It's just a great opportunity for us to give them a free fun activity to do,“ said Marketing and Outreach Coordinator Emma Steeve. “It's healthy and it's something that they can learn from others to hone in their basketball skills and it's a great kickoff event before our big event this evening."

Big Brothers Big Sisters continued the basketball bash with a final four-themed fundraiser. Emceed by 3 News Nows Ancor Mary Nelson.

"It's going to help with the over 700 kids that we will serve this year,” said CEO Nichole Turgeon. “Help us provide them with activities throughout the year. Coaching and support for the mentors and just make sure those mentoring friendships are long and strong."

For more than 50 years Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands has worked to develop positive friendships between volunteers and youth that have a lasting effect on the lives of young people.

