Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring program expands to Nebraska school district this fall

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Big Brother Big Sisters of the Midlands is expanding their “Mentor U” this school year.

The program is geared toward high school kids with the goal to connect them to adults other than their teachers who can help them figure out what lies ahead after they graduate.

“This is a great opportunity for kids to connect with the community and mentors who can help them achieve whatever their goals are after high school whether it be college, a two year program, trade or just joining the workforce.” Sam Maxfield, BBBS Mentor U program director said.

For the past three years, the program has been available at Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson high schools. This year the program is Expanding to Ralston High School.

“We’re starting in Ralston on September 11th,” Maxfield said. “We’re really excited.”

BBBS of the Midlands said 240 kids are taking part in the program, 20 of which will be in the Ralston program.

Right now, BBBS of the Midlands has about 20 mentors for the Ralston program and said there’s room for at least 15 more mentors to join the program.

To get involved in the Mentor U program, there’s a six step process including filling out an application and attending an interview session.

More information including how to sign up is available on their website.

