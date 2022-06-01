Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands receives $2.9 million donation

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands announced Tuesday that it received a big gift from billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott.

The organization received $2.9 million.

The gift will help the organization with its mission to ensure young people have access to "powerful" mentoring experiences.

"We know we're going to want to invest the funds now because we know that the youth and the community need us right now. We want to look at how we want to deepen our impact in the Omaha metro, how we can serve more youth," Nichole Turgeon CEO, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands.

One thing the donation will do is help provide programming committed to justice, equity, diversity and inclusion.

