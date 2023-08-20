Big Elk monument officially unveiled at Omaha's RiverFront

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha tribal chief statue stands tall at the Lewis and Clark landing downtown. It's a significant piece of history that was unveiled to the public.

Chief Big Elk was a chief of the Omaha tribe in the early 1800s. Omaha tribal members and other Ingenious community members have been working for several years to get a statue honoring him.

The artist, Benjamin Victor, worked on the monument for the last 12 months. The unveiling brought a cedar ceremony, reading of Chief Big Elk's biography, and several remarks.

"To stand here and be strong. Before my people. Before our visitors. I thank him for all that he's done and set examples for our Umoⁿhoⁿ people," said Dr. Russell Blackbird.

The statue is located along Riverfront Drive, across from the Discovery Playground at the landing.

