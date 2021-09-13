Big GOP leaders meet for Governor's Steak Fry

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (KMTV) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and former Vice President Mike Pence all took to the stage to bolster their political supporters, aiming criticisms at the Biden administration.

"The President has no authority to order you to make a personal healthcare decision about your health," Cruz said.

DeSantis took a swing at Biden's leadership strategy.

"When Joe Biden attacks the jobs of Floridians, when Joe Biden targets the livelihoods of Florida families, and American families, I am fighting back against him," DeSantis said.

Pence criticized the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

"Looking at that disastrous withdrawal was heartbreaking to me," Pence said.

3 News Now reached out to the Nebraska Democratic Party for a response. In a statement, Party Chair Jane Kleeb says in part: "Pete Ricketts is becoming an expert on creating super-spreader events that not only spread COVID but reckless rhetoric that creates division across the state."

The party also posted photos of Nebraska Democrats protesting the steak fry.

"The liberals want to tell you 'follow the science' until it doesn't suit them anymore, that gets into some of the crazy going into this country right now," Gov. Ricketts said.

Party politics coming to life at this Nebraska celebration.

