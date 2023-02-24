Big Mama's Kitchen honored with 'Excellence in Small Business Award'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Small Business Administration in Nebraska has recognized the owner of Big Mama's Kitchen and Catering, Gladys Harrison, with the "Excellence in Small Business Award" for how much they've grown and given back.

Big Mama's started in the kitchen of Harrison's mom, Patricia "Big Mama" Barron, more than 40 years ago. Now — it's known nationwide.

Harrison embraces her mom's legacy. Their shared values are at the heart of a plan in progress to provide food service beyond the restaurant.

"So that we can provide some real jobs for the community — I shouldn't say 'real jobs' — but jobs where you get a living wage. My mom always wanted to be able to employ people and really make some money and transform their families, and that's what we're going to do next," she said.

Big Mama's also funds a scholarship for Metro Community College Culinary Arts students and on Wednesdays in February they hosted The Hungry Club. It featured presentations from prominent Black leaders in economic development.

