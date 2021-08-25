Big Red flag raised for charity drive

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Big Red flag is now flying at the Magnolia Hotel in support of the Big Red Friday fundraiser.

The flag ceremony is aimed at bringing awareness to this Friday's fundraiser taking place at any McDonald's location across the state.

There you can buy a personal Huskers flag, which will support the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

That money stays right here in Nebraska to help Nebraska families.

"Every single dollar that we are raising through this initiative goes directly towards helping those families who are staying with us,” said Lindsey Rai Kortan, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities. “And that could mean a lot of different things. It could mean going toward their meals each night, it could mean having a room and a place to stay, but also it goes toward curriculum and full-blown support system."

Rai Kortan says they've already presold a ton of Huskers flags and expect to sell out completely again this year.

