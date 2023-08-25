Big Red Friday flag sale helps families at Ronald McDonald House

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Eight-year-old Lluvia Ramirez is energetic and full of imagination; a source of joy for so many others despite her own health challenges. On Friday morning, Nebraska McDonald's customers could help kids like Lluvia by purchasing a Husker flag in support of the Ronald McDonald House.

Lluvia was born with a rare genetic disorder leaving her body unable to digest food properly. She and her family are from South Texas where doctors couldn’t give her the treatment she needs.

“The hospitals were literally just our houses,” Lluvia said. “When I was little, I would get sick all the time.”

They were referred to UNMC and found the Ronald McDonald House in Omaha last June. The Ronald McDonald House offers a place to stay for families of kids who need special treatment for complex health conditions.

Despite being more than a thousand miles from home, the Ramirezes call it their home away from home. Lluvia said the Ronald McDonald House is different from a hospital, she can get the care she needs while still being a kid. Her favorite space is a play area called The Treehouse.

Money raised from the sale of Husker flags during The Big Red Friday event will go toward the Ronald McDonald House.

“There’s no membership dues somewhere else,” Lindsey Rai Kortan, CEO of Ronald McDonald House, said. “We are able to keep the philanthropy in the place that it was raised.”

Big Red Friday raises funds to help families like the Ramirezes stay near the hospital.

“I want to say thank you so much for giving away these flags,” Lluvia said. “I also want to say that I hope this will go to help other people.”

The event ended at 9 a.m., but you can learn more on the website: rmhomaha.org

