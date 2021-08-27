Big Red Friday kicks off; helps young hospital patients and families

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska fans know the football team will kick off tomorrow, but on Friday there's a chance to use that Husker spirit to help young hospital patients and their families.

Big Red Friday is today when fans can visit any McDonald's across the state and buy a personalized Husker flag.

All the proceeds will help the Ronald McDonald House in Omaha.

3 News Now reporter Kent Luetzen spoke with Husker legend Johnny Rodgers and Lindsey Rai Kortan at the McDonald's at 108th & Q about the fundraiser.

