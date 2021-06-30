Bike advocates push for changes to new city council resolution that would alter park rules

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Director of Parks and Regulations, Matthew Kalcevich presented a resolution to change some park rules today but not the changes some are advocating.

Currently, parks are closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and the new resolution would have kept those same hours. Advocates say trails should be open 24 hours.

"It still wasn’t recognizing trails as transportation and that’s a really big deal for a lot of us, so we are advocating for trail access 24/7 for those who use them as transportation," said Sarah Johnson, a founding member of Mode Shift Omaha.

She said for some, access to trails is essential and allowing access to trails at all hours would make Omaha more accessible.

Kalcevich did not speak on the resolution at Tuesday's council meeting but has said he plans to meet with community members to discuss their proposed changes and how he can make the resolution better.

"Now we’re really making sure we’re looking at it more holistically and making sure that transportation is included in the language," Johnson said.

Johnson was excited and thankful that Kalcevich will meet with them.

