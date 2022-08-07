Bikers head to Sturgis, SD rally in blazing temperatures; watch for riders passing through Iowa & Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s the time of year when motorcyclists are on their way to Sturgis, South Dakota for its 10-day motorcycle rally that brings thousands of travelers from all over the U.S.

Be on the lookout for motorcyclists coming through Nebraska and Iowa.

For many, the big topic this year is the hot weather.

“I haven't been to the entire rally every year, but at least five days and this is warm, yesterday was a hundred degrees," said a rider.

"I got water, I got sunscreen and shirts on and stuff like that. Riding down was a little bit of an issue but we made it through. You just gotta be careful with it,” one attendee said.

Bikers are getting the usual advice to seek shade, stay hydrated and, an often ignored suggestion, limit alcohol intake.

