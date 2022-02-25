Bill aims to prohibit topics like white privilege in Nebraska classrooms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Several students and educators were in Lincoln on Thursday testifying on a bill that aims to prohibit the teaching of certain topics related to sex and race.

The bill is being proposed by Senator Ben Hansen and would impact public schools, colleges, and government entities.

Hansen says his goal is to stop teaching and training about subjects he feels are divisive.

He used the concept of white privilege and male privilege as examples of what he calls race and sex scapegoating.

The senator says he wants students to learn the facts of history, and says discomfort will naturally come up with tough topics, but people should not be told to feel shame.

"This includes teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior or saying that because of a student’s race or sex they are automatically racist or sexist and oppressive," Hansen said.

Three people spoke in favor of the bill, including two college students who say they've had experience where they were taught to feel shame about being white in a classroom setting.

“I think the fundamental principle of education over indoctrination - focusing on history, reading, writing, arithmetic- but still pushing our students to ask the tough questions without forcing our viewpoints on them is the foundation of American ideology of thought and expression," Tyler Henningsen.

The bill does say it cannot be used to prevent the teaching of history with topics like slavery, segregation and sexism. But if this teaching is deemed to be subjective, schools or universities could have their funding withheld.

Opponents say this will be make it hard for open dialogues on tough topics in the classroom, and will scare educators away from Nebraska.

“It makes individuals who are actually teaching about these things - not in a mandatory way, not in a shaming and blaming kind of way, having to be really careful about what they’re saying so that we don’t lose funding and we don’t lose accreditation," said Sheritta Strong.

After the hearing, Hansen said there were portions of the bill that needed some work, specifically any language that would discourage civic engagement in students.

Hansen also said he didn't see this bill making it to the floor with how few days are left in the legislature.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.