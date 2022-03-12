Bill allowing Nebraskans to carry concealed firearms or knives without permit advances

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A bill supporters call a ‘constitutional carry’ bill is one step closer to reality after the unicameral overcame a filibuster Friday morning. The legislation allows Nebraskans to carry a concealed handgun or knife without a permit or training.

Firearms instructor Trish Harrold, who’s also President of the Nebraska Firearms Owners Association, says due to current law people often pay hundreds in fees and wait weeks before they can get a permit, even if they believe their safety is in jeopardy.

“So, not only are the financial constraints an issue, but the duration of time you have to wait for that permit to be approved. So you have to wait upwards of almost two months, waiting to be able to have a tool to defend yourself,” said Harrold.

She also believes some Nebraskans will still get permits for a variety of reasons, including carrying a concealed weapon across state lines.

“You travel out of state and you want to be able to carry concealed in all the states that have reciprocity agreements with us, you’re going to want to get your concealed handgun permit,” said Harrold.

She believes that other classes that she teaches will now become busier, due to the effects of this bill. She also said after Kansas and Missouri passed constitutional carry laws, those states did not see a drop off in classes.

Opponents of the bill say the permit process could weed out dangerous people from carrying concealed handguns and the training can be useful for first-time gun owners.

In the end, 36 senators voted in favor of ending the filibuster, including three senators who switched from ‘no’ or ‘not voting’ to ‘yes.’

