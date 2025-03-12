Bill proposed could charge children as young as 12 as adults

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There is a push to change laws in Nebraska to allow children as young as 12 to be charged as adults. Supporters of the bill said it will make communities safer, but others fear it will do more harm than good.

Nineteen-year-old Vontay Jackson from west Omaha loves to play football and will soon join the military, but his life hasn't been the easiest.

When he was younger, he faced charges for obstruction, assault, and robbery, and was on probation until late last year.

"As me being a juvenile and going through the system, my first thought, it's wrong," said Jackson. "It's not right. It's not something that should be brought through or passed."

As someone who's been through the system, he said this bill would only hurt kids even more.

Jackson said resources and support from the community helped him improve his life and get off probation.

"I feel like no matter what or who you are, there's always going to be that one person you can connect with," he said.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine is just one of many in law enforcement and justice pushing for the change to the law.

This effort comes after several high-profile crimes that prosecutors say were committed by children, like a homicide in Omaha last summer.

Six children, ages 17 to 11, were charged.

"It's not a situation where we want to send some young person to prison," said Kliene. It gives us an option at least because we've seen cases in the last few years where we had two 13-year-old's commit first-degree murders."

The bill also clears the way for children as young as 11 could be detained.

Kleine said this would help the court with options on where to place children instead of letting them go.

Organizations like Reconnect started by Lavon Stennis-Williams aim to help youth and adults who have a criminal history or are at risk of involvement. She said this bill won't fix the root problem.

"I think it's overreacting to a situation that has been the result of a few kids," said Stennis-Williams.

Community organizer Kimara Snipes said this bill would disproportionately hurt Black and Brown kids.

"I'm opposing this bill because it's punitive. It's not going to do anything to change anything that is happening, which is not happening at the level it's being portrayed," said Snipes.

Snipes said rather it starts with being involved in the community and addressing root issues with outreach programs.

"It's not just about intervention. It's also about prevention. Prevention starts early and requires the entire community to be involved."

The bill will be heard in the judiciary committee, Thursday at 1:30.

