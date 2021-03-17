Bill would give those facing eviction a lawyer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tenant rights came to the forefront as a major issue during the pandemic and several state senators aim to provide solutions — John Cavanaugh being one of those.

Cavanaugh said the landlord tenants’ bills that just came out of the judiciary committee are a combination of bills from other state senators.

One of those bills would provide a lawyer for everyone facing eviction in Nebraska.

He said 90% of landlords are represented compared to the less than 10% of tenants with representation.

Cavanaugh added other states that have implemented a right to council see a shift in eviction numbers.

"I think that the pandemic has put a point on housing instability being a major issue and how close to losing housing so many people are. I think that just made it clearer that this needed to be done. These changes are all changes that needed to be addressed as part of these inequities and flaws in how the system works before the pandemic,” said Cavanaugh.

He said housing issues lead to other issues.

For example, if young kids are constantly moving from home to home, it can cause education issues. Cavanaugh said this then leads to other issues in the future.

He adds he believes his priority bill on housing is something many state senators can jump on board with to help Nebraska families.

