Bird flu case forces killing of 5.3 million chickens in Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2015, file photo, cage-free chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm near Waukon, Iowa. The confirmation of bird flu at another Iowa egg-laying farm will force the killing of more than 5 million chickens, officials said Friday, March 18, 2022. Spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings or nasal discharge of infected wild birds, such as ducks and geese, which can contaminate dust and soil. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 6:49 PM, Mar 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-18 19:49:11-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State agriculture officials say the confirmation of bird flu at another Iowa egg-laying farm will force the killing of more than 5 million chickens.

It's the second case of avian influenza in Buena Vista County, about 160 miles northwest of Des Moines, but the outbreak confirmed Friday is at an operation with 5.3 million chickens. The earlier case was at a farm with about 50,000 turkeys.

The latest case means nearly 12.6 million chicken and turkeys in at least eight states have been killed or will be destroyed soon. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the cases in birds do not present an immediate public health concern.

