Bird flu confirmed in dead geese at Heartland of America Park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Several dead geese found at Heartland of America Park are confirmed to have H5N1 Avian Influenza, according to the Douglas County Health Department.



Health officials say 60-90 additional birds were in the area at the time the dead geese were discovered March 17, 2025.

The coordinated response between agencies now includes monitoring the lake, as the CDC says the risk to humans remains low.

Report sick or dead birds to OutdoorNebraska.gov (Avian Influenza webpage).

The following was provided by Douglas County Health on March 20, 2025.

"H5N1 Avian Influenza virus recently has been confirmed in several deceased geese at Heartland of America Park. The Douglas County Health Department has implemented a coordinated response with health organizations and wildlife agencies to manage the potential impact on local wildlife and address the minimal, but existing risk, to domestic pets and humans.

Ongoing Monitoring and Response: The Douglas County Health Department, along with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, is actively monitoring the situation at (the lake). Updates will be provided as new information becomes available, and the community is encouraged to stay informed, adhere to public health advisories and report sick or dead birds at OutdoorNebraska.gov on the Avian Influenza webpage.

Incident Overview: Reports of several dead birds at the lake at Heartland of America Park led to the discovery of up to five deceased geese. Subsequent tests on three geese, conducted on March 17, 2025, confirmed the presence of H5N1 Avian Influenza the next day. At the time of the discovery, an estimated 60-90 birds were present in the area.

Human Health Risks: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the risk to the general U.S. population from H5N1 Avian Influenza remains low. Human infections can occur but are typically the result of direct contact with infected birds or contaminated environments. Symptoms in humans can range from typical flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough, sore throat, and muscle aches, to severe respiratory issues and pneumonia. Conjunctivitis (red, watery eyes) has also been a symptom seen in human cases. Most human cases in the United States have resulted from direct animal exposure, with no cases of human-to-human transmission reported.

Animal Health Concerns: Avian influenza is highly fatal in certain domestic animals, especially cats and backyard poultry. Pets might contract the virus through direct contact with infected wild birds or their environments. Symptoms to watch for in pets include fever, fatigue, red or inflamed eyes, difficulty breathing, and neurological symptoms. Immediate veterinary care should be sought if these symptoms are observed.

General Precautions: As a general precautionary measure, please avoid contact with wildlife and observe from a distance. If you do come in contact with wildlife, do not eat, drink, or smoke before washing your hands thoroughly. Change shoes and wash hands immediately after any potential exposure.

Visiting Public Parks: When visiting public parks or other areas where waterfowl tend to gather, take additional precautions to avoid close contact with birds. This is especially important in areas where H5N1 has been detected. Be mindful of park guidelines, and follow any local advisories to minimize your risk of exposure.

Handling Wildlife: Do not handle dead wildlife. Do not take sick birds home or to places where humans frequent, such as zoos or wildlife rehabilitators. This can spread the disease and threaten the health of other birds vulnerable to avian influenza.

Pet Safety: Keep pets away from birds that appear sick. Do not let them lick or eat dead waterfowl.

If you find a dead bird, avoid direct contact and use protective methods and equipment, including protective, disposable gloves or at least using an inverted plastic bag for handling. Properly dispose of the carcass by double-bagging and placing it in a lidded trash bin, or by burying it at least three feet deep away from water sources. Always wash your hands thoroughly after handling. Large bird die-offs should be reported to local or state public health agencies.

Additional Resources and Contacts:

For More Information on Avian Influenza: Visit the CDC's situation summary page at https://www.cdc.gov/bird-flu/situation-summary/index.html

General Inquiries: Contact the Douglas County Health Department at (402) 444-7471.

To Report Sightings of Dead Birds: https://outdoornebraska.gov/conservation/conservationchallenges/wildlife-diseases/avian-influenza/

Concerns About Pets or Wildlife: Contact the Nebraska Humane Society at (402) 444-7800 or consult your local veterinarian for guidance and assistance."

