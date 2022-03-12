Bird flu detected in flock of 918,000 Iowa hens

A large commercial flock of egg-laying chickens in southwest Iowa is the third to be infected by highly pathogenic avian influenza, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

The Taylor County flock has 918,873 birds, said Chloe Carson, a spokesperson for the department.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Friday for the county to ensure enough state resources are available to assist the disinfection of the site. Lab tests identified the virus on Thursday, and state agriculture officials have said they attempt to cull all the birds of infected flocks within 24 hours of the virus’ confirmation.

The virus is very contagious and often deadly to domestic birds.

“While this additional case of HPAI is not unexpected, we have prepared for this and are working closely with USDA and livestock producers to control and eradicate this disease from our state,” said Mike Naig, the state’s secretary of agriculture. “This is a difficult time for poultry producers. We will continue to support them and emphasize the need for strict biosecurity on farms and around poultry to help prevent the spread of this disease.”

It was previously found in Iowa in a flock of 50,000 commercial turkeys on March 6 in Buena Vista County and in a backyard flock of 42 chickens and ducks in Pottawattamie County on March 1.

State Veterinarian Jeff Kaisand has said the likely source of infections of the previous flocks were wild birds that can carry the virus without showing symptoms.

The Taylor County flock is the second-largest to be infected by the virus in the country this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

An outbreak in 2015 led to the culling of more than 30 million birds in Iowa.

Iowa Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Iowa Capital Dispatch maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kathie Obradovich for questions: info@iowacapitaldispatch.com. Follow Iowa Capital Dispatch on Facebook and Twitter.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.