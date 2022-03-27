Bird flu prompts Nebraska officials to cancel poultry events

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Bird flu continues to spread across the state prompting Nebraska agriculture officials to ban all auctions and fair events involving poultry.

The Nebraska Agriculture Department announced Saturday that a fourth case of avian influenza had been confirmed in the state.

This latest case was in a small backyard flock in Holt County. The birds were a small mixed flock of 50 or under and contained chicken and waterfowl.

The farm has been quarantined. The birds will be humanely depopulated and disposed of in an approved manner.

The NDA will be establishing a 6.2-mile surveillance zone around the affected area.

Cases of the highly contagious disease have been confirmed in at least 18 states, and more than 13 million chickens and turkeys have been slaughtered to limit its spread.

Health officials have said the disease doesn't present an immediate public health concern to humans.

