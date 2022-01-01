Watch
Bitter cold - less snow for Metro

Snow totals will be a bit lower in the Metro area
Posted at 7:42 AM, Jan 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-01 08:49:32-05

OMAHA, NE — The amount of snow expected in the Metro area will be slightly less than predicted on Friday, but bitter cold and dangerous wind chill will still be a big concern.

3 News Now Chief Meteorologist Mark Stitz says the metro area can expect snow between late morning and early afternoon, with accumulations between 1 - 4 inches, with less snow north of the Metro and more south of the Metro.

But, winds will still cause problems with blowing snow causing poor visibility, and wind chills of 15 - 20 below zero. It is still recommended to stay indoors today if possible.

