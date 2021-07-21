Only on 3: Black and Pink unveils new headquarters in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Wednesday was a historic day for a national organization based in Omaha as Black and Pink unveiled their new headquarters housed at ENCAP.

Executive Director Dominique Morgan says she's thankful the LGBTQIA+ based organization finally has a place they can call home.

The new offices are down the street from their Housing and Outreach Space Opportunity Campus.

Black and Pink also works to abolish the prison system. Morgan said she's happy all the organization's spaces are in the community they most closely work with

“As someone who grew up two blocks from ENCAP, it's really awesome for us to be able to tell people they can just walk down the street or we're right around the corner,” Morgan said.

Morgan said they're getting right to work on advancing their community engagement now that they have a space.

