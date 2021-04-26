Black Business Expo keeps dollars in the community, provides networking

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Every other week Black business owners and organization leaders meet at Metoyer’s Event Center.

From makeup to shoes to baked goods, the Black Business Expo offers a variety of goods and services from entrepreneurs young and old. Shar Shelton of the Minority Owning Businesses said it's an opportunity to keep wealth in the Black community.

“The purpose is to keep the Black dollar generating in the Black community a little bit longer," Shelton said. "As we know, Black people have a huge buying power- Trillions of dollars buying power, but our dollars don’t generate in our community.”

At the expo, business and professionals like Tillie Porter, an up-and-coming author writing about her life in North Omaha, are able to network.

“For us to be able to help each other and anybody else that comes around, it’s a blessing," Porter said. "I look at it as a blessing.”

And nonprofits like All Communities Outreach Services are able to get the word out about help that is available.

“We're here to let people know that we are here," said Dawn Cornelius, the nonprofits CEO and director. "We are available to help support and help families thrive.”

Shelton said even throughout the pandemic, the community has continued to support those attending the expo.

“It’s a great time for the community to come together, buy from each other and support each other as we know how.”

The Black Business Expo runs every other week on Sundays from 2-6pm at the Metoyer's Event Center located near 37th and Lake.

