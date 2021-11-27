Black Friday shoppers out in droves at Westroads mall

OMAHA, Neb — Black Friday shoppers were out-and-about in Omaha, as one of the biggest shopping days of the year is in full swing.

3 News Now stopped by Westroads to see what hot-ticket items shoppers are looking for this year and to see how many people turned out. One customer says it was packed.

"The parking lot is packed here... and it's just packed in the store... hardly any room to walk anywhere in there," said Trey Nelson, shopper.

Some of the big-name items on sale this year include Airpods, the Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Swedish dishcloths.

