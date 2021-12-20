Black Hills Energy issues urgent fraud alert after uniform theft

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — The last week has been a busy one for area power companies since the storm on Dec. 15, but Black Hills Energy has had to divert some its energy to another urgent situation.

An employee uniform, identification badge, tools and utility-locating equipment was stolen from a Black Hills Energy company vehicle, as announced on Monday in a press release by the company. Black Hills Energy warns of a potential fraud risk, as these items could allow an impersonator to gain access to residences or restricted information.

Black Hills Energy said that customers can verify the employment of its workers by calling 800-900-5554 to confirm the identity while the employee waits outside of the residence.

In addition to confirming the employee's identity through the phone number provided above, customers are encouraged to call the company directly to verify their own account details and billing information and not to provide these details during an unannounced visit or call.

Lastly, the South Dakota-based Black Hills Energy recommends that customers do not allow entry to someone who claims to represent the company and to call local law enforcement if necessary, especially in the event if contacted without an appointment or a known natural gas utility service concern.

“Safety is our highest priority and we want Omaha area residents to be on the look-out for impersonators,” said Don Nordell, Black Hills Energy senior operations manager. “In addition to wearing clothing with a Black Hills Energy logo, employees are required to carry a company-issued photo ID and drive Black Hills Energy identified vehicles,” advised Nordell.

Black Hills Energy is a part of the Black Hills Corporation which operates across eight states including Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Colorado, South Dakota, Arkansas, Montana and Wyoming.

