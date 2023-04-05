Black Hills Energy shares tips during Safe Digging Awareness Month

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — April is Safe Digging Awareness Month and staff at Black Hills Energy say diggers should always call 8-1-1 to have a locator mark their utility lines before digging.

Trent Duff is a locator for Black Hills Energy. He spots where utility lines are with painted dotted lines and flags.

Calling 8-1-1 is a free service that can go a long way towards preventing a digging disaster.

“It’s safe. It's the law. It's what you’re supposed to do,” Duff said. “That way everybody’s safe gets home to their friends and families.”

Duff said once utility lines are located diggers should start at least 18 inches away. He also recommends marking where to dig, so locators don’t have to go over entire yards.

Lynn Porter with Black Hills Energy goes over what should be done when diggers think they may have hit a line.

“Please call that utility and have them come and check,” she said. “Just a nick on any line can cause corrosion, or it can fray a fiber line.”

Diggers can also submit locator requests online in Iowa and Nebraska. Requests are free and good for up to 20 business days.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.