Black Maternal Health Week provides discussions about concerns and issues related to pregnancy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It is Black Maternal Health Week. It is a time of creating awareness, activism, and community building.

On Monday there was a discussion about concerns when it comes to pregnancy.

Epidemiology Surveillance Coordinator Celeste Illian from the Department of Health and Human Services shared the numbers of deaths that occurred with live births.

She says the pregnancy-associated mortality ratio for Nebraska residents between 2014 and 2018 was a little more than 37 deaths per 100,000 live births.

"From 2014 to 2018, almost 60% of Nebraska's pregnancy-associated deaths were due to medical causes. And, an additional 10 each were due to motor-vehicle crashes and other injuries, whether they be intentional or unintentional," said Illian.

Black Maternal Health Week goes from April 11-17.

