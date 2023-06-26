Black Votes Matter departs Omaha for seven-day history tour

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Students and leaders woke up bright and early in North Omaha to begin their journey for the sixth annual Black Votes Matter tour on Sunday.

The tour, which will make stops in seven historically significant cities in seven days, aims to teach African American history and the importance of Black voters.

Preston Love Jr., the organizer of the tour, hopes that participants will come back to Omaha civically engaged and ready to make an impact on the community.

"We are on our way to educate and work with our youth," Love said. "We're trying to develop the future and part of the future is understanding and having some perspective on the past."

This year, the tour is hosting 45 students and 35 leaders. They are scheduled to return to Omaha on July 2.

