Black Votes Matter starts election kickoff

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In an effort to get more people out to the polls this election season, one group is looking to increase community support and civic engagement in local communities.

Black Votes Matter is focused on increasing voter education and turnout in marginalized and predominantly Black communities.

At Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in North Omaha, prominent Black political and community leaders gathered to encourage more people of color to vote. They shared the importance of voting and how civic engagement can help communities create change.

"When we've got power is to elevate the voices of the people who's been silenced,” said Justin Pearson, Tennessee State Representative. “It ain't that they haven't been screaming. It's that people in power haven't been listening. We got to get power."

Throughout the election season, Black Votes Matter will host more community events to make sure people are ready to get out and vote.

