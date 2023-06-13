Black Votes Matter tour heads out of Omaha for southern cities Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This year's Black Votes Matter Tour will leave from Omaha on Sunday for Memphis, Jackson, Tulsa, Birmingham, Tuskegee, Selma and Montgomery and Atlanta.

It's the tour's sixth year and largest-ever group — about 80 people including 45 students — and it’s meant to inspire the next generation of leaders.

"We want to continue because, now that we have over 250 graduates of the tour, we know that the tour makes sense," said Prestong Love, Jr. of Black Votes Matter Institute of Community Engagement.

Love says the real difference is having a hands-on experience, compared to just reading about places and events.

The tour's focus this year is on economic issues. Next year, the group hopes to bring along more people from the local business community.

