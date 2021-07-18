Black Votes Matter Tour teaches students about Black history

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Black Votes Matter tour, led by Preston Love Jr. departed Omaha on Sunday, July 11, and aimed to teach students about Black history.

"We'll visit some famous places and some infamous places that will inform. Even if you have heard of people and events there's nothing like looking at it face to face," Love Jr. said.

A group of 40 high school students, led by Love Jr. and accompanied by chaperones, traveled across the south and made various stops.

Love Jr. said he hopes that the students will come back transformed with more information, perspective, appreciation and context of Black history and how it applied to today's issues.

The tour stopped in Memphis where they visited the National Civil Rights Museum, Mason Temple and Clayborn Temple.

They went on to Jackson where they stopped at Medgar Evers Home. They went on to Birmingham where they saw the 16th Street Baptist Church and the Birmingham National Civil Rights Museum.

In Selma and Montgomery they saw the Voting Rights Museum, walked the Edmund Pettus Bridge, visited the Rosa Parks Museum and the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church.

In Montgomery they went to the National Memorial for Peace and Justice and Tuskegee University.

On their last day, in Atlanta they took an HBCU tour.

View more videos from throughout the tour below:

Black Votes Matter Tour: Tuesday

Black Votes Matter Tour: Wednesday

Black Votes Matter Tour: Thursday