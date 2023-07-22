'Blackberry' Brian fights food insecurity

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — People often say that “Blackberry” Brian Christner reminds them of Forrest Gump. He's crossing America on foot.

In a journey that started in February in Delaware, the blackberry farmer from Indiana is visiting every food bank along the American Discovery Trail.

And Friday, that brought him to Food Bank of the Heartland in Omaha, with the mission of raising awareness about food insecurity.

"What's happened: I thought I was gonna inspire some people. Well, didn't happen,” said Christner. “I got inspired. I've been inspired at every food bank, food pantry, community action agency and I see the people that are doing it, and they're not just a one-off."

Brian urges people to volunteer or donate even just a dollar. His journey across America is scheduled to end in December.

