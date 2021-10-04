Watch
Blackstone District to hold block-party event Saturday

Live music, vendors, dog show and more
KMTV
File
Blackstone District
Posted at 2:17 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 15:19:36-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking for an outdoor festival to attend this weekend, one happening in the Blackstone District might interest you.

According to a release from the Blackstone District, an all-ages block party event will be held this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the parking lots behind Scriptown Brewing Company and through the street closure on 40th Street.

Events:

  • Vendor booths
  • Interactive art projects
  • Dog show from 12:45  to 2 p.m. 
  • Spelling bee
  • Live music
  • Food
  • Drinks

Bands playing at the event:

  • Left Handed Country
  • Specter Poetics
  • Anthony Worden and The Illiterati
  • Those Far Out Arrows
  • DJ Tyrone Storm
  • Satchel Grande

