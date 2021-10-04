Blackstone District to hold block-party event Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking for an outdoor festival to attend this weekend, one happening in the Blackstone District might interest you.

According to a release from the Blackstone District, an all-ages block party event will be held this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. in the parking lots behind Scriptown Brewing Company and through the street closure on 40th Street.

Events:

Vendor booths

Interactive art projects

Dog show from 12:45 to 2 p.m.

Spelling bee

Live music

Food

Drinks

Bands playing at the event:

Left Handed Country

Specter Poetics

Anthony Worden and The Illiterati

Those Far Out Arrows

DJ Tyrone Storm

Satchel Grande

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.