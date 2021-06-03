Blackstone District to host summer BBQ battle

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you’re looking for summer events to pack your calendar and love barbecue, the Blackstone Social will be holding its first annual BBQ Battle later this month.

The event, being held on Friday, June 18 through Saturday, June 19, will feature entries from area chefs and amateurs as well who will be judged by celebrity guests as well as attendees. “Big prizes” will be given to winners.

Organizers say the event is family and dog-friendly.

Attractions include vendors, a beer garden, live music and more.

For more information, read the release below or go to https://www.bbqblackstone.com/ .

The Blackstone District is kicking the summer off with its first annual neighborhood BBQ Battle on Friday, June 18 through Saturday, June 19. The event will be spread through 37th and 38th and Farnam Streets, with ample room for barbecue teams, a bags tournament, local vendor marketplace, family games, live music, and more.

The BBQ Battle is made up of groups of local chefs and amateurs alike, with teams setting up their stations the evening of Friday, June 18. Free entry to a live music set from BluesEd and a beer garden that night from 6 to 11 p.m. will get the weekend started. The main event will take place from 12 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, with chicken, pork, and beef on the menus. Teams will be allowed to choose which protein to submit, and sides will be encouraged as part of team submissions.

Local chefs and judges, Anne Cavanaugh of Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob, Todd Smith of Todd Smith Fitness, and Jeff Degan and Michael Hennings of the Big Party Show will be tasting and voting their way through the afternoon. Attendees will also have the opportunity to vote with their dollars for fan favorite, with large prizes for the winners in each category.

This outdoor event will also have a large vendor marketplace, encouraging local shopping from a diverse mix of makers, pet vendors, artists, and more! A bags tournament with local teams of two will compete for summer prize packages and bragging rights while more live music from 40 Sinners and Olus will be play throughout the day.

Local beer selections will be available as well as specialty cocktails from Blackstone neighborhood businesses.

This is a family and pet-friendly event, with spread-out space for outdoor games and activities. Admission is $10 per person which includes 10 tasting tickets. These tickets can be used toward barbecue samples and sides, with stations to purchase more tickets by credit card. Entry for children under 5 is free.

The Blackstone District continues to follow all state and federal health mandates and follows guidance from the Center for Disease Control and the Douglas County Health Commission. More information, sponsorship opportunities, and barbecue or bags team registration can be found through https://www.bbqblackstone.com/.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.