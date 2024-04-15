Blackstone neighborhood celebrates ten years since revitalization

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's a special Second Saturday for Blackstone as the area marks ten years of revitalization. It’s attracting people far outside Omaha,

“I think it is a wonderful place,” Jewelie Cook, Grand Island resident said. “I'd invite my friends.”

These days, the area is buzzing with lots of entertainment options and restaurants, John Eickholt remembered what the Blackstone area was like 10 years ago.

“Just wasn’t much going on,” Eickholt said. “The street was one way versus two way, there was maybe one bar and no restaurants.”

The difference was made possible by years of investment, improving buildings to attract new business. Once more people came, so did the need to make Blackstone more accessible.

Courtney Scheibal said she’s seen improved accessibility in her time living in the neighborhood.

“It’s a lot easier for people to get up and down,” She said. “[The sidewalks are] a lot more maintained than they used to be.”

10 years in, and the neighborhood shows no signs of slowing down, construction is underway for new apartments. These promising signs leave visitors confident Blackstone will continue to thrive in the next decade.

