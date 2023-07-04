Blair fireworks postponed to Wednesday due to expected rain

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A representative from the Blair fireworks committee says that Tuesday's fireworks display will wait until Wednesday.

Here's the statement:

"Due to expected severe weather tonight, city officials, representatives with Midwest Fireworks feel it's in the best interest of public safety to postpone tonight's fireworks display to tomorrow night, 10pm at Transformation Hill on the former Dana Campus."

