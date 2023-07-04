Watch Now
Blair fireworks postponed to Wednesday due to expected rain

Posted at 10:44 AM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 11:44:03-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A representative from the Blair fireworks committee says that Tuesday's fireworks display will wait until Wednesday.

Here's the statement:

"Due to expected severe weather tonight, city officials, representatives with Midwest Fireworks feel it's in the best interest of public safety to postpone tonight's fireworks display to tomorrow night, 10pm at Transformation Hill on the former Dana Campus."

