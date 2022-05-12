Blair police confirm middle school worker arrested for inappropriate communication with child

BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday afternoon, the Blair Police Department confirmed that a male custodial worker has been arrested after being investigated for inappropriate communications with a child.

BPD said that a report was made to a school resource officer at Otte Blair Middle School. The SRO, as well as a BPD detective, launched an investigation into the matter that culminated in the arrest of the worker.

The alleged inappropriate communications from the custodial worker to the minor were made through social media, clarified BPD. Attempts to contact Blair Community Schools officials have not yet been answered.

This story is developing. We will provide an update when more information is obtained.

