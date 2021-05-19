Blake Shelton performing in Omaha this August

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Country artist Blake Shelton will kick off his tour in Omaha this August at the CHI Health Center.

Additionally, Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins and Lindsay Ell will perform.

“A little over a year ago when the world shut down and we had to postpone the tour, I was already in Omaha getting ready for the show that night,” Shelton said. “I told you we would be back, and I’m thrilled to say we are kicking off the Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour in Omaha. I’m giving everybody in every city plenty of notice. You might as well tell your boss you’re gonna be late to work the next day and pay that babysitter overtime because we are going to play some country music for y’all until they turn on the lights. And that might not stop us! I’m excited to welcome Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins and my very special guest Lindsay Ell to the Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour… see you there!”

Rescheduled dates from 2020 will honor previously purchased tickets.

New tickets can be purchased here June 10 starting at 10 a.m.

All of Shelton's tour dates will abide by local and venue COVID-19 policies.

His new album Body Language comes out May 21.

See a full list of tour dates below.

August 18: Omaha, NE / CHI Health Center*

August 20: Denver, CO / Ball Arena*

September 2: Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center

September 3-4: Washington, D.C. / The Anthem

September 9: Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena

September 10: Evansville, IN / Ford Center

September 11: Rosemont, IL / Allstate Arena*

September 16: North Charleston, SC / North Charleston Coliseum

September 17: Greenville, SC / Bon Secours Wellness Arena

September 18: Duluth, GA / Infinite Energy Arena

September 23: St. Louis, MO / Enterprise Center

September 24: Tulsa, OK / BOK Center

September 25: Fort Worth, TX /Dickies Arena

September 30: Grand Rapids, MI / Van Andel Arena

October 1: Detroit, MI / Little Caesars Arena*

October 2: Milwaukee, WI / Fiserv Forum*

*Rescheduled date. These shows are on sale now. If you previously purchased tickets for one of these shows and you’re no longer able to attend, you may request a refund within 30 days. To be eligible, you must have purchased your tickets through Ticketmaster and not have transferred, posted, or sold them.

