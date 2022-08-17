Block Party in Bayliss Park makes in return to Council Bluffs on August 27

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday that the Block Party in Bayliss Park will be returning on August 27.

This is a free event with activities like such as games, face painting, and balloon art. It will take place at Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl Street from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free bottled water and soda will be available as well as Blue Penguin Shaved Ice and Jimmy’s Hot Dogs will be there with additional food and drink for purchase.

According to a press release, special guests that will be attendees include Batman, Captain America, Mirabel, and Isabela.

A performance by 123 Andrés at will also be at 3:00 p.m. Andrés and Christina are the Latin Grammy-winning music duo called 123 Andrés.

“This event is a great way for families to get outside and enjoy an afternoon of kid-friendly entertainment at the park,” said City of Council Bluffs Recreation and Events Manager, Daniel Bettmann.

Organizers ask that you bring lawn chairs, blankets, friends, and family for a good time.

