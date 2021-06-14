Blood Banks pleading for donations due to continuing shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As the pandemic hit, donations of blood were down across the country. Here in the state, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank said the shortage is still being felt.

“There’s a nationwide shortage,” said Cheryl Warholoski, Director of Operations. “We currently have only a 3-day supply of blood to offer to more than 20 local hospitals. The long-term impact of the pandemic has meant we’ve had a year of virtually no high school or college first-time donors, and 41% fewer donors between the ages of 17-24.”

In addition to already-low supplies, the bank said there has been a “surge” in demand for blood as people undergo procedures that were pushed back during the worst of the pandemic.

To help build up supply, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank said it’s doing what it can — encouraging people to step up and donate.

Warholoski continued, “As our region reopens, we are increasing our outreach efforts to raise awareness and encourage those who have not donated since before the pandemic to return to donating blood.”

Donating takes less than an hour and costs nothing. Those who donate during June will be entered for tickets to local baseball games.

For more information and to sign up, visit http://www.ncbb.org/ .

The Nebraska Chapter of the American Red Cross also is urging people to donate due to low blood supplies. To sign up for a blood donation with the Red Cross in the Omaha Metro click here.

